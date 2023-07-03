Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 163,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

