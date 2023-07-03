Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 841,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 149,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 796,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,495,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 679,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,548,000 after buying an additional 138,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

