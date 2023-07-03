Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $223.96 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.04 or 0.00064474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $223.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,081.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00342804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00919327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00542759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00150379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,756,816 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

