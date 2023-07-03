Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 1,015,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,239. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

