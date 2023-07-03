Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. 545,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,876. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

