Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,488.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $84,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.04 on Monday, hitting $229.13. The stock had a trading volume of 775,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.53.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

