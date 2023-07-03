Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 361,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

