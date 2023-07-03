Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.33. 561,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,861. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.