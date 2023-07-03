Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

