Ethos Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

BLK traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $697.04. 144,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.05. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

