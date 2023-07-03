Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

