Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.