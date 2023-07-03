Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.37. 9,705,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,123,617. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.