Ethos Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Strive U.S. Energy ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,162. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

