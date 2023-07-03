EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) & Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Critical Contrast

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 0.80 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 1.74 -$79.67 million ($0.42) -3.02

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -55.45% -46.06% -38.08%

Risk & Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EUDA Health and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

