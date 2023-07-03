Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $70.82 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.