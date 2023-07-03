EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 5.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 42,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 61,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

EVE Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

