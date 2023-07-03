EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 760,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

EVgo Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.93.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last three months. 73.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

