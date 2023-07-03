Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $83,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $237,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.62. 344,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

