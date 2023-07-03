Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 242,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,216. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

