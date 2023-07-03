Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,137 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Synovus Financial worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 186,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,467. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

