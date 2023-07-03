Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 127,928 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.64. 458,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

