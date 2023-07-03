Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $58,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day moving average is $278.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.