Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,175 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.98. 269,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,655. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.