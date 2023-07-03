Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.94. The stock had a trading volume of 622,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,031. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $256.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.