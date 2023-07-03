Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $40,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.83. 54,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

