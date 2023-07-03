Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in June

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 549,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
