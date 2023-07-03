Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

