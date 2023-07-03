Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.24 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $199.91 million and approximately $38.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,004,450 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

