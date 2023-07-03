Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

