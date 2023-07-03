Financial Analysis: YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 2.46% 6.28% 4.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $362.05 million 1.35 $1.25 million $0.22 54.50

Analyst Recommendations

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YanGuFang International Group and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats YanGuFang International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YanGuFang International Group

(Free Report)

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.