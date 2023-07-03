Financial Comparison: Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) & Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) and Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gencor Industries and Manitowoc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.20 -$370,000.00 $0.53 29.30 Manitowoc $2.03 billion 0.33 -$123.60 million ($3.15) -5.99

Gencor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitowoc. Manitowoc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21% Manitowoc -5.29% 8.98% 3.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gencor Industries and Manitowoc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Manitowoc shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Manitowoc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitowoc has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gencor Industries and Manitowoc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitowoc 1 8 0 0 1.89

Manitowoc has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential downside of 22.82%. Given Manitowoc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Summary

Gencor Industries beats Manitowoc on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gencor Industries

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and accessories, field service work, routine maintenance services, technical support, erection and decommissioning services, crane remanufacturing, and training services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

