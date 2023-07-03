Financial Review: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52% NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.29 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -11.10 NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.51 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.41

This table compares AngioDynamics and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AngioDynamics and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.11%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.47%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

