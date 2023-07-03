First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Financial Review

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bank pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get First Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bank and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 1.81 $36.29 million $1.79 5.80 Truxton $49.22 million 3.56 $16.73 million $5.77 10.44

Profitability

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Bank and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 28.50% 12.64% 1.34% Truxton 31.22% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Bank and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.73%. Given First Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

First Bank beats Truxton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About Truxton

(Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, capital markets advisory, and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.