First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

