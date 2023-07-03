First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

