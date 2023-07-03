First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
FEUZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
