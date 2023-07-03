First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

FEUZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.16. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

