First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 37,517 shares.The stock last traded at $100.69 and had previously closed at $101.29.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $999.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

