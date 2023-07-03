First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,871,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

