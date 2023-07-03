First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,024,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 667,037 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.17.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.