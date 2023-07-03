First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDFree Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,024,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 667,037 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

