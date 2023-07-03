First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 641,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,272. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

