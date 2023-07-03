First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 8.0% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned 1.43% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $55,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

FIXD opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

