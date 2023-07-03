Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 138,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. 87,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.25.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.