Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 138,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.57. 87,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.