Flare (FLR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.51 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Flare has a market capitalization of $282.25 million and $4.51 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,967,273,655 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,956,442,573.86623 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01486194 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,453,184.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

