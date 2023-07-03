Flow Achieves Market Capitalization of $713.13 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $713.13 million and $251.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,442,567,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

