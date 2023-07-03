Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFFree Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. 34,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

