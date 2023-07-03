Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontline Trading Up 4.4 %

Frontline stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Frontline has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.27%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

