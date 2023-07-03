FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

FSBW opened at $30.07 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.