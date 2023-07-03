FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Hits $47.66 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $496.12 million and approximately $47.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00004840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

