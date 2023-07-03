fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 7.8% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. 6,377,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,226,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
fuboTV Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of fuboTV
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
