fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 7.8% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. 6,377,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,226,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

About fuboTV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

